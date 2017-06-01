Kathy Griffin has lost her job co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN after she posted online a bloody image that resembled President Donald Trump.

The network tweeted Wednesday afternoon that it has terminated its agreement with the comedian.

CNN, whose New Year’s Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted for a decade, called the images “disgusting and offensive” and had suggested Tuesday that she might not be invited back.

“We are pleased to see she has apologized,” CNN said in a statement, before going on to say they were “evaluating” their New Year’s Eve show.

Griffin’s annual partner for those Times Square telecasts, CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper, weighed in with his own reprimand: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Additionally, a casino in New Mexico scrapped a scheduled performance by Griffin.

Griffin appears in a video posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

She described the project as an “artsy fartsy statement” on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.

Griffin has also lost a commercial endorsement deal that she landed just three weeks ago. Squatty Potty, a Utah-based company whose products include toilet stools and other bathroom accessories, said it also was suspending an ad campaign that featured Griffin.