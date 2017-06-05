We all know that Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky make quite an amazing duo. Rocky starred in the music video for Lana’s “National Anthem”, and the singer got her parts on A$AP Mob’s frontman’s “Ridin'”

Now, just weeks before the July 21 release of her album Lust for Life, Lana shared a snippet of another collaboration with the rapper through an Instagram post. This time, joining them is newest addition to the A$AP family, Playboi Carti.

The clip, shared on Friday (June 2) shows Lana singer driving and occasionally looking at the camera while listening to the raps; near the end of the video she sings along for a line.

“We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record,” she wrote in the caption.