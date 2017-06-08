As Cleveland is just one game away from being eliminated, it seems like Believeland may have some other serious things to worry about.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, LeBron James is considering to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers in the 2018 free agency period. Even though his California home was vandalized, he stays just a couple of minutes away from Staples Center.

O’Connor referred to the rumor in which The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski told sources and fans last year that he expressed a league-wide belief that LeBron may not stay in Cleveland forever.

Following the 2017-18 season, LeBron has a $35.6 million player option to remain with Cleveland in 2018-19, if he decides to stay there. But all eyes will be on the king once again as his decision to go out in the west may change the face of how the league will operate.