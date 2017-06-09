Chicago rapper and drill innovator Chief Keef has finally delivered a 13 song classic titled “Thot Breaker.” The project, whose title references Keef’s chain created by Johnny Dang, features production from longtime collaborators including Young Chop, CBMIX, KEONTHETRACK, Mike WiLL Made-it, and Keef (TURBO) himself.

Keef utilized the years spent on the project to explore his creativity by stepping outside of his usual drill vibe and showcasing his wide range of musical talent and ability to bring his raw energy to various genres. Songs such as the uptempo, Caribbean-influenced lead single “Can You Be My Friend” exemplify his versatility as the track makes listeners want to move to its lighthearted lyrics.

“It’s like R&B, pop type s**t”, said Keef of the project.

You can listen to the official Thot Breaker project on iTunes here now.