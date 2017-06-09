After Wednesday night’s attempt at hosting the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music listening party in Soho’s ASA gallery ended contentiously due to the “Hip-Hop Cops,” 2 Chainz bounced back big time Thursday night. Nightclub Up & Down was a packed house, featuring appearances from the legendary Swizz Beatz and A$AP Rocky’s insane bar tab.

The excitement in the room was infectious, a result of clever marketing done by the Def Jam artist over the last year. 2016’s mixtapes Daniel Son; Necklace Don and Hibachi for Lunch were well received. Singles “Big Amount,” “Good Drank,” “It’s A Vibe,” and “4 AM” have found themselves being played at an increasing rate on all platforms. Pretty Girls Like Trap Music began with just playlists created by the former Playaz Circle artist in collaboration with some female industry insiders. The recent release of the album cover and track listing showing names like Migos, Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, Pharrell, and Monica in addition to the already known features from Gucci Mane, Quavo, Travis Scott, Drake, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko were enough for people to speculate this may be his best project yet.

The College Park native was appreciative of all the love, describing his desire to make trap music that was seen as art. Without making attendees wait too long, he dove right into the album and it did not disappoint. You all won’t have to wait too long to experience it for yourselves, as Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is set to drop next Friday, June 16th.