Anthony Anderson credits ABC’s Black-ish for opening doors for minority-starred shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Cristela.

In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the TV dad shared how the story of a prosperous black family balancing their social status and racial tensions in America influenced other minorities to share their stories on the small screen.

We’ve opened up the door for them, and they kicked the door off its hinges and you know, shot to the top on their own.

Anderson also took into account that Black-ish isn’t the first successful black television show, and hopes that its impact is long-lasting. “Everything is cyclical”, he said. “I just hope that during this cycle lasts a little bit longer than the last cycle.” The full interview is available on Variety.