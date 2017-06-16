The Video For DJ Khaled’s New Rihanna And Bryson Tiller Collaboration “Wild Thoughts” Is Here

‪DJ Khaled has finally shared his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.” The song, which samples Carlos Santana‘s hit “Maria Maria,” is the latest single from Khaled upcoming album Grateful.

The visual finds the three hanging out in Little Haiti in Miami enjoying a summer night enhanced by a colorful backdrop.

Grateful drops June 23 and features a huge list of collaborators including Beyoncé, Drake, Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, and many, many more.

Watch the new video below.