Kick’d Out: A Look At OFF-WHITE’s SS18 Footwear Collection

Virgil Abloh has been cooking up a lot lately starting with OFF-WHITE’s ongoing projects with Nike – and now it’s revealed that more sneakers are on the way!

During last week’s Pitti Uomo SS18 show, there were new Off-Court high-tops with tag lines, neon orange Timberland boots, sandals, and a Vans collab.

Preview the looks below!