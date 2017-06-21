True To The Game has been one of the most talked about novels back in 80’s. Teri Woods who was responsible for writing the book sold well over 2 million copies worldwide, changing the publishing game forever when it comes to fiction novels.

This book is about a tumultuous love story based on the life of Gena, a young girl who is originally from Philly but later on moves to the hardcore streets of Harlem, where she ended up meeting Quadir. He was a slick smooth talker who was on the rise to street stardom. This is how Gena got initiated into the game. She was a real rider who was willing to risk it all for the sake of staying true to the game.

Manny Halley, who is a big fan of Teri Woods work, decided to formulate a partnership with this successful author to turn this classic novel into an exclusive movie. It is set to premiere in theaters September 8th. The cast members of this movie are:

Columbus Short

Vivica A. Fox

Draya Michele

Nelsan Ellis

Andra Fuller

Malcolm D. Kelly

Iyana Halley

Manny World

Jovan Dais

Check out the teaser movie trailer below: