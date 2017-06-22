Last summer was KGoon’s, and he’s prepared to bring that same narrative to Summer Seventeen.

A growing staple within Montreal’s burgeoning Hip-Hop scene, Goon’s been on something of a roll as of late.

His breakout single “100 Bandz” dominated the city last year and on the heels of that success, he’s been in the lab hard at work on his forthcoming TABLES TURN debut EP set to arrive next week (June 27, 2017).

As a preview, KGoon has dropped off the visuals to the project’s first single “Thousand.”

Shot by Guillaume Landry , the clip takes place in Montreal’s “Little Burgundy” neighborhood, a hotbed for notable talent coming out of the Canadian metropolis.