Hollywood funnyman Jamie Foxx is showing no signs of slowing down. From Sleepless earlier this year, Foxx is on to the next one with TriStar Pictures crime thriller Baby Driver.

Baby, played by Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent) is a talented, young getaway driver who relies on the beat of his soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets Debora, the girl of his dreams (Lily James), he sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway for good. But after being coerced into working for Doc (Kevin Spacey,) an unforgiving crime boss, Baby must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Foxx plays Bats, the impulsive gun-slinging cohort of the bank robbing crew.

The comedian attended the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, June 21 with his family.

He arrived in a sleek, customized gold Bugatti.

Baby Driver crashes theaters on June 28th.