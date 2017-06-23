Rapper Vince Staples has a long history with classic thirst quencher, Sprite, starting from being merely a fan of the brand to becoming a brand ambassador. Staples, having just released his sophomore album Big Fish Theory, was given the honor of being one of six artists to have their song lyrics cover cans of Sprite worldwide. This relationship has now evolved in a big way, with the video for the rapper’s third single “Rain Come Down” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and a very strategically placed bottle of Sprite.

The music video shows Staples and Ty Dolla $ign sitting aboard a sinking ship while baking in the hot desert sun. The aforementioned bottle of Sprite serves as a glimmer of hope as it leads Vince Staples back to civilization right as a storm is brewing. He makes it to a roadside diner and sits deep in thought, while sipping on some Sprite.

While very significant for the 23-year-old rapper, this also marks Sprite’s first-ever produced music video. Staples indicated in a recent interview that this is just the beginning of a long partnership, lauding Sprite for their support of his music while simultaneously pushing forward their brand. Sprite has been a longtime supporter of the Hip-Hop culture for decades, having placed numerous artists in their commercials or other forms of advertisement.

You can check out the video for “Rain Come Down” up top.