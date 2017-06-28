Princess Nokia – aka New York native rapper Destiny Frasqueri – has been releasing music via Youtube and Soundcloud since she was in High School, and slowly bubbling up on the internet, garnering a rabidfanbase. Last May, with the self-release of her 1992 mixtape, she catapulted herself to the next level, solidifying her position as one to watch. Since its release, she’s toured the world over, selling out various venues across the globe in mere days, and racked up millions of views/listens on her tracks.

Today, Princess Nokia is excited to share her new track “G.O.A.T,” her first new music since 1992, and its accompanying video, directly by herself and MilahLibin.

Stream Here

http://rtrecs.co/GOAT