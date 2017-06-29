Tyler, The Creator fans are finally getting a preview of the Odd Future co-founder’s highly anticipated show. The Nuts and Bolts trailer is here to give fans a preview.

In the footage, the rapper tells viewers that the show will focus on “describing how everything that I think is awesome is made.” The trailer also features cameos from scientists like Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson, who answer some of Tyler’s questions. But this isn’t the only work Tyler has planned for television this year, as he’s also creating The Jellies! for Adult Swim.

Watch the newest trailer for Nuts and Bolts above, and catch it when it airs on August 3.