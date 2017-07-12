ESPN is back again with this year’s edition of The ESPYS, sponsored by Capital One, and the 25th anniversary should be spectacular. Future Hall of Fame Quarterback Peyton Manning will host this year’s show held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where awards such as Best Championship Performance, Best Record-Breaking Performance, Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, and many more will be given out. These awards were voted on by you, the fans.

Michelle Obama, former first lady, will make her presence felt as she presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The award is given out annually to someone who displays a commitment to what is right, much like the human rights advocate Arthur Ashe whom the award was named after. This year’s award goes to the chairman of the Special Olympics, Timothy Shriver, who is the son of Special Olympics Founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She founded the Special Olympics in the late 1960s in an effort to uplift those with intellectual disabilities, before unfortunately passing in 2009.

There are a multitude of awards to be given out, whether for sporting excellence or strong character. You can check out the 25th Annual ESPYS live at 8PM Eastern on ABC or live through the Watch ESPN app.