The Bonus Tracks On JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Are Now On Tidal

At 4:44 this morning JAY-Z released 4:44 Bonus, which features three additional tracks, “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,“ and “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake, on Tidal. The songs were included in the physical release that dropped on July 7, but they were not available on a streaming platform until now.

Listen to the 4:44 bonus cuts here.