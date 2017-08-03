This season’s inspiration drew from black and white African-inspired prints to modern muted and vibrant-colored animal prints such as peacock feathers and leopard patterns, as well as vivacious-colored floral prints and embroideries a nd sophisticated and rich multicolor geometric prints.

The new Couture subcategory was a continuation of the Jewel Box 60th Anniversary Collection. Couture was an exclusive and prestigious swimwear collection designed for the chic modern woman, made of the highest quality, fashion and innovation from the international swimwear design house, GOTTEX. Couture used the most unique and luxurious Italian fabrics, embroideries and techniques to make you feel exceptionally glamorous and elegant.