Power’s Joseph Sikora Describes What It’s Like To Work With 50 Cent & Omari Hardwick

If you’ve been watching Starz’s Power this summer, you’re well aware of the moves that Tommy has been making,

Joseph Sikora, the man who plays the role of Tommy on the hit show has quite a successful resume, too!

Before Power, he’s appeared on Law & Order: SVU, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami. Heck, in his childhood, the Chicago native was in a McDonald’s commercial with Michael Jordan!

That’s range!

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio podcast, Sikora was happy to talk about playing Tommy in Power and discussing his castmates.“It’s been [an] incredible experience working with 50, Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren and Naturi Naughton,” Joseph Sikora told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Sikora also enjoys working alongside 50 Cent on the show.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “I mean what 50 did collaborating with our show creator Courtney Kemp, has made something that’s really organically truthful to the city of New York using New York as a backdrop for the series is great.

For those who have not caught on to the Power wave yet, Sikora’s got some advice for you:

“It’s sexy, it’s violent, it’s everything you want to see on a Saturday night. So if you haven’t seen it, you better see it. Or consider yourself the luckiest person listening to this show right now!”