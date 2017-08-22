Celebrity psychic Tyler Henry has helped many celebrities make spiritual contact including, T-Boz, Rave Symone, Jaleel White, and the list goes on and on. On this week’s episode of Hollywood Medium, he helps Lil Kim contact her “soulmate”. Henry said it was “a man” whose life ended abruptly. It’s safe to assume that it’s the Notorious B.I.G.

“And when he comes through, he acknowledges a reference to music. He is showing a legacy being continued on. And he is having me reference to a dedication, but in a musical sense. The interesting thing is he acknowledges [the dedication] hasn’t been done yet, and he feels like he’s involved in it.”

Lil Kim then confirmed that she is in fact working on new music featuring Biggie. Henry also told Entertainment Tonight that Biggie wanted Kim to know that they were soulmates.

It’s like Biggie came through as, like, a former lover, no different than any former lover would. But he came through very strongly and acknowledging that he wanted her to know that they were soulmates and how much he loved her. And he acknowledged their relationship and how it kind of…how their last interaction was. He discussed some of the dynamics behind that and gave her a lot of closure and healing because, she didn’t obviously, because of the nature of his passing.

Don’t miss this episode of Hollywood Medium airing Wednesday, August 22nd on E! Press play above to watch the preview.