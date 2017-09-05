Someone at Joel Osteen’s Houston, Texas Lakewood Megachurch thought passing around collection plates to Hurricane Harvey victims was a good idea. The incident occurred during services last Wednesday (Aug. 30th).

It is widely known that actor Tyler Perry just donated $250,000 to the church last week. There are people out there that are upset with Osteen’s church since the Celebrity Pastor is able to raise funds through various resources. You can view Perry’s Facebook live below of him discussing his donation to the church.

Joel Osteen, Beyonce, Hurricane Harvey and Giving Posted by Tyler Perry on Thursday, August 31, 2017

There is also a video proving that collection plates were being passed to the victims of the hurricane. Below is the video of the service and towards the end of the video, you can see the plates being passed down to the audience. This unfortunate decision of the church comes just shortly after the church was accused of closing its doors when the hurricane hit Houston almost two weeks ago.