Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line is here.

The multi-hyphenate star launched her line Thursday night at Sephora in Times Square, and the products went on sale online in 150 countries early Friday morning. They will be available in Sephora stores across the U.S. later today.

Rihanna’s line will include foundations and highlighters in more than 30 shades, which are meant to complement all skin tones. She told reporters at her launch event that she wanted to create products that “girls of all skin tones could fall in love with.”

The Fenty Beauty ambassadors in attendance at the launch also reflected star’s stated commitment to diversity. They included South Sudanese model Duckie Thot, British model Leomie Anderson, and Huan Zhou, from China.