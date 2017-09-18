Kevin Hart is in the hot seat after a woman who claimed to have sexual relations with the comedian threatened to expose him. Hart attempted to do damage control by issuing an apology video on Instagram to his pregnant wife and family saying that he has got to do better, but the woman wasn’t moved and gave TMZ a very graphic video.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The picture below is from the video showing a prelude to Hart getting involved in activities that are inappropriate to his marriage. The scene then cuts to the bedroom where two people are having sex. You can’t tell who the people are but when the man gets up to put on his clothes it sure does look a lot like Hart. The evidence was provided on an anonymous tip, along with an audio clip that further hindered Hart’s newly wholesome image with his own words. You can hear Hart in his interview with The Breakfast Club saying that he has matured since his last marriage and would no longer cheat because it’s easy for a super star like him to get caught.

But Hart isn’t going down without a fight and got the FBI involved. The extortionist reportedly made several demands and asked for about 8 figures at one point. Sources say that Hart was caught creeping on an iPhone that was propped against an object in the room, and that is illegal without consent. FBI agents think they have a lead. Stay tuned for more details for this is a developing story.