‘The Moment’ is a Champs Sports franchise that provides a platform for professional athletes and musicians to share inspirational stories rooted in their personal journeys to success through musical collaborations. Champs Sports has now launched the latest installment of their ‘The Moment’ franchise which spotlights recording artist Tory Lanez and Philadelphia 76ers basketball star Joel Embiid.

Episode six features Tory who can be seen performing his exclusive new single “The Process,” alongside Embiid in a music video-style production. The video focuses on Embiid and his journey from his hometown of Yaoundé, Cameroon to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to his ascent into the NBA. Starting off on a local basketball court in the city of brotherly love, Champs Sports connected with Embiid to discover the process of creating his own path. He shares his honest insight into his rise to stardom, the unexpected loss of his younger brother, experiencing injury and rehab, and becoming a hometown hero.

The video also includes the adidas originals NMD, adidas originals EQT, adidas originals Trefoil Hoody, and the adidas originals Tubular Hoody and Pant, which are all available for purchase at Champs Sports locations nationwide and champssports.com today.

Check out the video below.