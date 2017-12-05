The Muslim travel ban, ordered by President Donald Trump to prevent travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and two other countries into the United States, will now be fully enforced after a 7-2 ruling on Monday, December 4.

The order, called the Executive Order 13769, titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States, will refuse entry visas to prospective travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela. The only exceptions would be made for travelers with confirmed links inside the United States such as documented business purposes or close family relationships.

The Supreme Court justices offered no explanations for the recent ruling, but the Trump administration had said that blocking the full ban was causing “irreparable harm” as the policy was based on legitimate national security and foreign policy concerns, according to Sky News.

Although the order has not become law or considered constitutional- nor is it the final ruling on the travel ban, the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on its legality, but the 7-2 ruling indicates the ban may eventually be approved and is supported by the highest court.