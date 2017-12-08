Back in 2007, rapper Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris was accused of attacking former NFL cheerleader Shayla Stevens by hitting her in the face with a rum bottle in an Atlanta nightclub.

Two years later, Shayla who cheered for the Atlanta Falcons, decided to sue the rapper for damages that allegedly caused her facial scarring, mental pain and neurological damage. Not only did Da Brat serve a three year sentence for the crime after pleading guilty for aggravated assault, but she was found responsible and Stevens was awarded a total of 6.4 million dollars afterwards.

Being that the original lawsuit was filed in Georgia, Shayla recently filed new documents in California. This will allow her to go after all of Da Brat’s assets and property in the state; she’s determined to get what’s owed to her one way or the other. Because Brat has yet to make a single payment to Stevens, she now owes her an extra million dollars bringing her to a total of $7,806,736.37.

We’re not sure as to what is delaying the process, but hopefully Da Brats pays up sooner than later.