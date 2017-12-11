The New York City police department on Monday confirmed reports of an explosion in Manhattan on Monday.

New York City officials confirmed reports that one person is in custody. Multiple reports say the suspect detonated what is believed to be a pipe bomb in the Port Authority.

The A, C, and E subway lines are being evacuated at this time, according to a tweet. The MTA said 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing the Times Sq-42 Street station in both directions and A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. The department said the information is preliminary, and will provide more info when available.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

New York City officials confirmed the explosion was near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue. A few injuries have been reported, according to ABC 7.

The White House said in a tweet President Donald Trump has been briefed on the New York City explosion.