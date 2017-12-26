Words by Shurida Lundi

It had been announced last week that Joe Budden would not be returning to Complex’s Everyday Struggle. Nadeska Alexis has remained silent about Budden’s exit until now. She finally breaks her silence about the future of Everyday Struggle and in a series of tweets she stated, “I’m really f—king hurt.”

People first thought that Joe Budden would not be returning due to the birth of his new baby boy with Cyn Santana as paternity leave. However, he revealed that he would not be returning back to the show. Alexis continued in her tweets stating “After a successful but extremely rocky year behind the scenes, I was looking forward to a holiday break, so that we — Joe, Akademiks, myself — could return in January, stronger than ever.”

You can read a series of some of her tweets below:

Some @EverydayStrugg fans have been (understandably) annoyed by my silence after all the chaos last week. But I needed some distance from the situation to clear my head before explaining how I feel. So here goes… — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) December 25, 2017

I'm really fucking hurt. After a successful but extremely rocky year behind the scenes, I was looking forward to a holiday break, so that we — Joe, Akademiks, myself — could return in January, stronger than ever… — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) December 25, 2017