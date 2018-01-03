Streaming has become the de facto route for music consumers to listen to music. Per a report on Buzz Angle Music by Variety.com, Spotify has reached over 60 million subscribers while Apple Music reports 30 million subscribers. In all, there were 377 billion streams-which is up 127 billion from 2016. Hip-hop, Pop, and R&B also account for 70% of the streaming market. The two artists leading the way within those categories? None other than Drake and Future.

Drake continued his dominance in music by registering 2017’s most streamed album, More Life. The talented rapper/singer earned over six billion total streams to his name, taking the top spot. Drake also broke his own streaming record he set in 2016. Future released three projects in 2017; his self-titled Future, Hndrxx and Super Slimey with Young Thug. Driven by his new-signature hit, “Mask Off,” Future nabbed 4.2 billion total streams, finishing second.

The two artists dominance in streaming showcases their ability to curate hits. While streaming isn’t the most lucrative for the average, it is the best measure of success in today’s musical landscape.

You can find more information on the streaming statistics for 2017, here.