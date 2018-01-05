With El Gato: The Human Glacier debuting at No. 9 (on the chart dated Jan. 6), Gucci Mane scored his record-tying 18th top 10 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Album Chart.

The “I Get The Bag” rapper’s success began with his debut studio album Trap House in 2005, after he released his single “Icy,” which peaked at No. 10 that year. In 2009, Mane received his first No. 1 for The State vs. Radric Davis by having eight top 10’s. La Flare has also owned the Top Rap Albums category on two other occasions. Everybody Looking remained on the charts for one week in August 2016, while Mr. Davis hit the charts in November 2017.

This leaves Gucci tied on the Billboard charts with rappers E-40 and Tech N9ne. For an update look at the artists with the most top 10’s in the Top Rap Album’s chart history.

Total, Artist

18, E-40

18, Gucci Mane

18, Tech N9ne

12, JAY-Z

11, Boosie BadAzz

11, DJ Khaled

11, Pitbull

11, The Game

10, Ghostface Killah

10, Rick Ross

10, T.I.