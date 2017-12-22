What a perfect way to end an incredible year. The California-based record label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), hosted their 4th annual Christmas toy drive Thursday, Dec. 21, in Watts, California.

The admission fee to the concert was a toy donation. Kendrick Lamar took the stage to perform hits from his double platinum album, DAMN, and was joined on stage by a surprise guest. Draped in all white, Rihanna stunned the crowd with her appearance. The beauty mogul performed a number of hits including,”Wild Thoughts,” the N.E.RD. collaborated single, “Lemon,” and her hit collaboration with K. Dot, “Loyalty.” Before performing, “B-tch Better My Money,” the 29-year-old gave a shoutout to Watts.

In addition, TDE’s first lady, SZA, took the stage to perform songs from her Grammy-nominated debut album. The New Jersey native leads all women with five Grammy nods for the year.

SZA, Rihana and Kendrick weren’t the only ones to perform at the concert. They were joined by other members of TDE, as well as the “Tell Me When to Go” rapper, E-40.