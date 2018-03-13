H.P. Maddox took his real life experiences and transformed it into a storytelling album.

Single Night Life Pt. 2 explores the emcee’s life in his early 20’s when he “dated a healthy amount of beautiful women.” He tried to capture these experiences in song. “Tracks like The Eyes Hazey Show, The Livve4ever Song, and Knew York Citi Bluez really hit home on the ups and downs of this type of lifestyle,” Maddox said.

This project certainly showcases lyrical prowess, but there’s only but so much you can say. Give it a spin below: