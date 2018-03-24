It appears that Diddy and Stephen Curry will not be owners of the Carolina Panthers. Diddy and Stephen went in as partners along with Billionaire Michael Rubin for the team. However, the bidding has reached an all-time high of $2.5 billion. ESPN reported that Rubin who is the owner of a huge online sports merchandise seller has dropped out of the running for the purchase of the team. His drop out of the bidding makes the Panthers sports franchise a history maker as the Houston Rockets sold in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

Despite the drop of his bid, Rubin is still very much interested as long as the price is right. The process in which this occurs will happen in private so sources cannot completely confirm the history making bid.

In the first announcement that the Panther’s owner was putting the team up for sell drew in immediate excitement from Diddy. Instagram was where he shared his initial interest by writing