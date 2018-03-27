After a rather quiet end to 2017, Future is finally showing us what exactly he was working on with release after release in 2018 in relentless Future fashion. Today, Future released a new song and video titled “Absolutely Going Brazy.”

In two short minutes, Future combines clips from his Nobody’s Safe Tour and behind the scenes footage from his “Use Me” video while giving us a Future favorite flow about his unique work ethic and the detours and re-routes he’s took along the journey.

On February 28th, Future released I.C.F.W.N.T., and all within the month of March we received “Stripper” featuring DJ Stevie J, NBA Youngboy’s “Right or Wrong” featuring Future, and DJ Esco’s “Code of Honor” featuring Schoolboy Q and Future. In addition, Future is curating the official soundtrack for Director X’s upcoming movie SuperFly, a remake of 1972 blaxploitation film.

Although these surprise drops from Future keep happening almost overnight, a surprise album any day now wouldn’t actually be that surprising. Watch “Absolutely Going Brazy” below.