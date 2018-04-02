Huncho brought in Easter Sunday with a Charity Football Game. Many celebrities showed up to either coach, show their skills on the field, or watch the game. In what he deemed, Huncho Day on The Nawf, Quavo packed the Berkmar High School Stadium. Atlanta rapper, 2 Chainz, coached Team Huncho, while Falcons star receiver, Julio Jones, held a duo role of coach and player for his team.

Ric Flair was also in attendance of the game. Flair has recently connected with many Hip-Hop celebrities in the past, and seems to have built a good relationship with the Hip-Hop community.

The game was close and ended in an overtime win for Team Julio. Cowboy’s pro bowler, Ezekiel Elliot, caught the game winning touchdown. All of the money generated from the game went to Berkmar High School Football program. The program’s coach Willie Gray was ecstatic about the community effort displayed by the professional athlete and rappers.

On the next play, Zeke wins it for Team Julio and then finishes with the DUNK to close it. #HunchoDay pic.twitter.com/QAI5RKkOkN — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 1, 2018

“This is special for this community, and they need something like this,” said Gray. “I’m excited for everybody. It’s pretty exciting.”

Huncho culminated a great birthday weekend with this event. His official born day is today, April 2nd. Happy Birthday Quavo.