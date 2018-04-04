Cardi B‘s album rollout is in full force again this week as she drops another track from Invasion of Privacy. The 4-minute 23-second song titled “Drip” features her fiance Offset and the rest of the Migos. This is Cardi’s second release in less than a week. The album is scheduled to drop Friday, April 6.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper’s debut album has been long awaited after the 2017 blow up of “Bodak Yellow” that earned the 25-year-old her first multi-platinum hit as well as two Grammy nominations.

Bardi caught some heat over the weekend after the alleged reference track to her song “Be Careful” from the upcoming Invasion of Privacy album was leaked. Another New York-based rapper, Pardison Fontaine was featured in a video rapping similar lyrics to what Cardi was rapping over the same beat. Fontaine and Cardi reportedly have worked together before and the rumors that he wrote the verse for Cardi have yet to carry any real substance.

Cardi B has quite the schedule following her album release as she is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live this week. She’s also slotted to perform at Coachella later this month and has a tour lined up with Bruno Mars over the summer.

Listen to “Drip” Below: