The Weeknd claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard with his new six track album My Dear Melancholy. Released on March 30, it is his third straight No. 1 debut on the Billboard top 200.

The “Call Out My Name” performer only gave fans a 24-hour notice before dropping the album, but still managed to sell 169,000 album equivalent copies of the new project in the album week that ended April 5. According to Billboard, 68,000 of The Weeknd’s sales were through traditional purchases as opposed to streams.

The R&B singer seems to be in competition with himself with this new album being the highest selling week for an R&B album since his 2016 album Starboy.

“Call Out My Name” has become the biggest record to come from the short album, and is expected to debut in the Billboard Top 10 on April 14. According to Billboard, My Dear Melancholy is the shortest album in about eight years to claim the No. 1 spot.

Right behind The Weeknd on the Billboard charts is Rich The Kid with his debut album The World is Yours, which sold a reported 59,000 album equivalent copies. The “Plug Walk” rapper who sold 6,000 traditional copies of the album bumped Xxxtentacion‘s ‘?’ album to the No. 3 spot.

The full top 10 list will be released on Tuesday.