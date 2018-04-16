According to media reports, Justin Bieber defended a woman who was being assaulted by a man at a Coachella party by punching him in the face.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 24, attended a Coachella party on Saturday, April 14, when a man “went ballistic” and allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat. Bieber screamed at the man to let the woman go and when he didn’t, he “hit the man in the face and pushed him against the wall … allowing the woman to break free.”

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, later chased an SUV believing that the “Sorry” singer was inside. The man was eventually arrested.