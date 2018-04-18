Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels injected fresh drama into the sensational story of a president, a fixer and a porn star on Tuesday, releasing an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her sexual tryst with President Donald Trump.

The adult film actress unveiled the image on ABC‘s The View, immediately prompting online speculation about the identity of the even-featured young man in a hoodie. Daniels says she was threatened by the man in 2011 to keep quiet about a 2006 tryst with Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she did not report the threat at the time because she would have had to reveal the alleged affair and she was afraid.

Daniels says she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and that Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

Staying in the headlines as she seeks to invalidate a pre-election nondisclosure agreement, Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have slowly offered more information about the alleged threat. More than a week ago, Avenatti tweeted a photo that he said showed Daniels sitting with a forensic sketch artist.

Avenatti says they are now offering $100,000 for information leading to the man’s identification.