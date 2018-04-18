Supreme‘s legendary line down Lafayette is in full swing yet again, this time for the brand’s latest collaboration with French clothier Lacoste dropping tomorrow.

Complete with the crocodile emblem that’s become synonymous with René Lacoste’s namesake brand, the collaboration offers a wide array of shorts, carryalls, sweatshirts and outwear in summer hues, with a keen focus on the classic polo shirt.

Standouts include a Wool Varsity Jacket, available in three spring-appropriate color options, and the Velour offerings arriving as a Half-Zip Track Top, Track Pant, Bucket Hat, and Polo four-piece set.

Also in this roundup are iterations of the Nylon Anorak and Track Pant that features an all-over 3M® reflective crocodile-grid pattern, a Nylon Camp Cap and Twill 6-Panel Hat.

The Supreme x Lacoste Spring 2018 collection arrives online alongside the store drops in NY, LA and European locations beginning tomorrow (April 19), followed by a later release in Japan on April 21.

As an added bonus for those that haven’t and/or refuse to line up at Supreme, Lacoste will also be making the collection available on its web store starting April 20 in the U.S. and Europe and April 21 in Asia.

Peep the full product stills lookbook below: