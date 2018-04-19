The Stan Smith silhouette is one of the most comfortable shoes you can rock this time of year, and thankfully Raf Simons and adidas Originals are giving us more options for the spring season.

So far, the newest additions to the roster come in “Burgundy/Power Red” and “White/Night Sky” color combos, with both options donning a premium leather build on the upper. The signature perforated “R” branding is also in place on the inner and outer portions of the shoe, with both versions also featuring Raf Simons full name on the heel.

The new Raf Simons x adidas Originals Spring/Summer 2018 Stan Smith colorways are available right now at Feature for $320. Get a better look at both below: