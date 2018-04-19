FILA is pulling out one its most classic silhouettes from the archives for a drop that exceeds over 40 collaborations.

The new FILA Mindblower, which first came out back in 1995, will come in a whopping 47 new looks that highlight each intricate design in the shoe. Collaborators will include Kinfolk, Kasina, Sneaker Lab, Burn Rubber Detroit, and 10 Corso Como to name a few.

For a proper rollout, FILA will host a number of Mindblower pop-ups with each of its collaborators, all expected to be limited edition drops.

Take a look at all 47 below, and check out the official FILA Mindblower landing page by clicking here.

fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-01
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-02
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-03
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-04
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-05
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-06
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-07
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-08
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-09
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-10
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-11
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-13
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-14
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-15
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-16
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-17
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-18
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-19
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-20
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-21
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-22
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-23
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-24
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-25
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-26
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-27
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-28
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-29
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-30
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-31
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-32
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-33
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-34
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-35
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-36
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-37
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-38
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-39
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-40
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-41
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-42
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-43
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-44
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-45
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-46
fila-revives-the-classic-mindblower-with-over-40-limited-edition-collaborations-47