The FILA Mindblower Is Back In Over 40 Limited Edition Colorways

The FILA Mindblower Is Back In Over 40 Limited Edition Colorways

FILA is pulling out one its most classic silhouettes from the archives for a drop that exceeds over 40 collaborations.

The new FILA Mindblower, which first came out back in 1995, will come in a whopping 47 new looks that highlight each intricate design in the shoe. Collaborators will include Kinfolk, Kasina, Sneaker Lab, Burn Rubber Detroit, and 10 Corso Como to name a few.

For a proper rollout, FILA will host a number of Mindblower pop-ups with each of its collaborators, all expected to be limited edition drops.

Take a look at all 47 below, and check out the official FILA Mindblower landing page by clicking here.