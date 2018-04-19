FILA is pulling out one its most classic silhouettes from the archives for a drop that exceeds over 40 collaborations.
The new FILA Mindblower, which first came out back in 1995, will come in a whopping 47 new looks that highlight each intricate design in the shoe. Collaborators will include Kinfolk, Kasina, Sneaker Lab, Burn Rubber Detroit, and 10 Corso Como to name a few.
For a proper rollout, FILA will host a number of Mindblower pop-ups with each of its collaborators, all expected to be limited edition drops.
Take a look at all 47 below, and check out the official FILA Mindblower landing page by clicking here.