J. Cole fans rejoiced when they learned that he was finally putting out some new music. KOD was released on Friday, April 20th and people are certainly buzzing about it.

The last track “1985” ruffled a lot of the new rapper’s feathers, but apparently Hip Hop lovers have the project on repeat because it just broke yet another streaming record.

KOD has broken the U.S. record for most album streams in the first 24 hours of its release. His total 64.5 million streams knocked Drake out the top spot, for his 2016 album, Views, which has about one million less streams in a 24 hour period. Additionally, seven songs from the album are in the top 10 of Apple Music’s most-streamed songs in a 24-hour period.