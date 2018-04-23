Ebro spoke to Kanye West following his tweet storm this weekend in which he praised Trump supporter and YouTube personality Candace Owens. The conversation was discussed on Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97 today.

Trying to have an open dialog with the community at large, West spoke about his “love” for President Trump, adding that his goal is to “deprogram people to have people think differently than we thought before.”

West also added that he likes Black Conservative Youtuber Candace Owens because

“she’s challenging conventional black thought”.

West added that as a society, we demonize people that think different, in which he is of that category.

Yeezy concluded by saying, “I just want to lead with love. I want to be about love.”