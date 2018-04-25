A video posted on IG shows a pit bull attacking a woman on the subway and refusing to let go even as several people tried to pull the dog away.

The video shows the pooch chomping down on a woman’s shoe for several seconds as straphangers yell at the animal’s handler.

The dog finally releases near the end of the video and the animal’s handler tries to get it back into a crate while other riders continue to scream at him.

MTA officials, who didn’t know where and when the incident happened, called the video disturbing.