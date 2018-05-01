Back in February, Young Thug disappointed his fans after announcing that he would not be releasing any new music this year out of respect for his deaf brother. “I’ve got a brother who can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So I ain’t going to put out no music this year,” Thugger says. However, the releases keep rolling.

Fresh off the release of his three track EP, Hear No Evil, which featured Nicki Minaj, he’s back with a new single. The “Guwop” rapper linked up with long time collaborator, London on Da Track, to deliver “Ooou.” You probably thought of Young M.A. just like me after hearing the title.

Genius reports that the track was made during a recording session for Beautiful Thugger Girls. The Atlanta rapper teased the soundtrack on Snapchat, initially titled “Jealousy.”

Check out the full version below: