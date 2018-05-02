We were already anticipating the upcoming Sean Wotherspoon x GUESS Jeans U.S.A. collaboration after getting an early preview of the T-shirts, but it’s even more lit now that the official lookbook just dropped.

The Round Two co-founder decks out the collection in a Now And Later-inspired color palette, spread throughout a handful of denim jackets, headwear, hoodies, overalls, and an assortment of colorful joggers. The color scheme is supposed to signify fruits, vegetables, flowers, and the overall agricultural heritage that thrives in California year-round.

Scan through the Sean Wotherspoon x GUESS Jeans U.S.A. lookbook below, and expect the first drop of the collection to go down this Saturday (May 5) with a wider release online soon after.



Images: GUESS