William Young is a gifted rap artist and author rising out of the Big Apple. Over the years he has been given the opportunity to work with well known names after writing his first book called “Brooklyn’s Own: Notorious A-Team”. DJ Kay Slay was one of the first to interview him on Sirius XM and put Young’s music in rotation, only inspiring him to want to go out and accomplish more.

As he continued to tap into his universal power, Young was able to launch two more books called “Gorilla Khan” and “Please Understand My Atmosphere”, based on PUMA’S life from Black Ink, who enjoyed reading his first two books. After accumulating a lot of success from his book releases, he decided to give his fans some exclusive music.

“No Mercy” is his latest single that he recently shot a video for where he tells his story about giving people hope, getting locked up, cutting school, living in poverty, fight wars in the streets, and being a strong warrior who lives his truth. William Young knows he is on to a great path in music. Check out Young’s new video for “New Mercy below and don’t forget to download the single on iTunes.