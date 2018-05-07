KITH Women — the department of Ronnie Fieg’s streetwear empire that caters specifically to the ladies — recently debuted pieces from its new Activewear Collection that are sure to keep sisters of all shapes and sizes looking just as good as they feel after an intense workout.

Modeled here by the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star Danielle Herrington, this SS18 offering is highlighted by quality performance bras, including the standout Milly sports bra and the Janet sports bra. If you’re looking for leggings, the brand’s new Cody cooling tights are definitely the right fit, and like all the other pieces in this collection features KITH branding and moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics that’ll make going to the gym feel like a breeze.

You can pick up the KITH Women Spring/Summer 2018 Activewear Program right now at all KITH flagships and online.