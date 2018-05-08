Jaden Smith's Gold Plaque for "Icon" Was His Date to the Met Gala

Jaden Smith certainly knows how to use the Met Gala to make both a fashion, and personal statement. Last year, he brought his freshly chopped dreads to the red carpet. This time, he came through flexing.

The SYRE rapper brought along his gold certification for his very good single (that you should listen to if you haven’t already), “Icon.” He didn’t even care about this year’s religious theme. He dressed in a white Louis Vuitton coat with jeans and sneakers.

This move could possibly be a metaphor because Jaden has expressed that his version of religion is himself and his accomplishments. I could be reading into this too much, but it’ll be dope if that was the intentions.

You can always expect the icon living to shake up the spot. Wonder what he’s going to pull next year.