Happy Mother’s Day, everybody!
We’re sending a special shoutout to all the mothers out there, especially those that exist in our Hip-Hop family. Without them — the women who gave birth to rap icons, the ladies who gave rap icons an heir (or Heiress!) to the throne and mothers who stepped up to love children from previous relationships — the game just wouldn’t be the same. We salute you, Queens!
Take a look at our favorite Hip-Hop mamas who always keep it fly for their families:
10. AMBER ROSE
Who Calls Her Mom:
Sebastian — son with Wiz Khalifa
9. MOMMA DEE
Who Calls Her Mom:
Lil Scrappy
8. VOLETTA WALLACE
Who Calls Her Mom:
The Notorious B.I.G. (R.I.P.)
7. DEB ANTNEY
Who Calls Her Mom:
Waka Flocka Flame
6. ALICIA KEYS
Who Calls Her Mom:
Egypt Daoud, Genesis Ali, Kasseem Dean Jr, Nicole, Prince Nasir — mixed family with Swizz Beatz
5. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Who Calls Her Mom:
North, Saint, Chicago — children with Kanye West
4. TAMEKA “TINY” HARRIS
Who Calls Her Mom:
Zonnique, King, Major, Heiress, Deyjah, Messiah, Domani — mixed family with T.I.
3. BEYONCÉ
Who Calls Her Mom:
Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir — children with Jay-Z
2. JADA PINKETT SMITH
Who Calls Her Mom:
Trey, Jaden, Willow — mixed family with Will Smith
1. JANICE COMBS
Who Calls Her Mom:
Sean “Puff Daddy/P. Diddy” Combs
HONORABLE MENTION: CARDI B
Who Calls Her Mom:
A soon-to-be baby girl with Migos member Offset
Who are some of your favorite Hip-Hop mommas? Let us know over on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Happy Mother’s Day!