Happy Mother’s Day, everybody!

We’re sending a special shoutout to all the mothers out there, especially those that exist in our Hip-Hop family. Without them — the women who gave birth to rap icons, the ladies who gave rap icons an heir (or Heiress!) to the throne and mothers who stepped up to love children from previous relationships — the game just wouldn’t be the same. We salute you, Queens!

Take a look at our favorite Hip-Hop mamas who always keep it fly for their families:

10. AMBER ROSE

Who Calls Her Mom:

Sebastian — son with Wiz Khalifa







9. MOMMA DEE

Who Calls Her Mom:

Lil Scrappy







8. VOLETTA WALLACE

Who Calls Her Mom:

The Notorious B.I.G. (R.I.P.)







7. DEB ANTNEY

Who Calls Her Mom:

Waka Flocka Flame







6. ALICIA KEYS

Who Calls Her Mom:

Egypt Daoud, Genesis Ali, Kasseem Dean Jr, Nicole, Prince Nasir — mixed family with Swizz Beatz







5. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Who Calls Her Mom:

North, Saint, Chicago — children with Kanye West







4. TAMEKA “TINY” HARRIS

Who Calls Her Mom:

Zonnique, King, Major, Heiress, Deyjah, Messiah, Domani — mixed family with T.I.







3. BEYONCÉ

Who Calls Her Mom:

Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir — children with Jay-Z







2. JADA PINKETT SMITH

Who Calls Her Mom:

Trey, Jaden, Willow — mixed family with Will Smith







1. JANICE COMBS

Who Calls Her Mom:

Sean “Puff Daddy/P. Diddy” Combs







HONORABLE MENTION: CARDI B

Who Calls Her Mom:

A soon-to-be baby girl with Migos member Offset







Who are some of your favorite Hip-Hop mommas? Let us know over on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Happy Mother’s Day!